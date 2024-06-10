New York City Will Rename Christopher Street-Sheridan Square Subway Station To Honor Stonewall Riots

It’s the Pride Month and New York is giving more reasons to be one of the favourite places for the queer community. Recently, the states legislature passed a bill to rename a New York City subway station.
The bill, passed on Wednesday, directs the Metropolitan Transportation Authority to rename the Christopher Street-Sheridan Square subway station in Greenwich Village to the Christopher Street-Stonewall National Monument Station.
This new name will commemorate the Stonewall riots, a pivotal event in the LGBTQ+ rights movement, following the approval of legislation by state lawmakers this month.
“This change will memorialize the history of the modern LGBTQ civil rights movement and inspire NY to demand justice and equality for all,” said state Sen. Brad Hoylman-Sigal, a Manhattan Democrat who sponsored the proposal, on social media.
The bill now only needs the approval of Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul. Her office stated on Sunday that the legislation is under review.
The Stonewall Inn was raided by police on June 28, 1969, sparking a riot and several days of protests that became a landmark moment in the fight for LGBTQ+ rights in the United States. At the time, showing same-sex affection or dressing in gender-nonconforming ways could lead to arrests and result in bars losing their liquor licenses.
Today, the Stonewall Inn is a National Historic Landmark, attracting visitors each June for LGBTQ+ pride celebrations. Additionally, the Stonewall National Monument Visitor Center is set to open next door as the National Park Service’s first center dedicated to LGBTQ+ history.