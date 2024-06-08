United States

Los Angeles Police Arrest 71-Year-Old Man For Stealing Over 2,800 Expensive LEGO Sets

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) has recovered over 2,800 boxes of stolen LEGO toys from 71-year-old Richard Siegel's residence.

Stolen Lego sets. Photo: X
The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) recovered more than 2,800 boxes of stolen LEGO toys from the residence of 71-year-old Richard Siegel on Wednesday. The toys, with retail values ranging from $20 to “well over” $1,000, were allegedly stolen by Siegel and his accomplice, 39-year-old Blanca Gudino, from various stores across California.

The investigation began after a retailer in San Pedro reported a series of thefts to the police in December 2023. Loss prevention personnel identified Gudino as a suspect, prompting a deeper look into the thefts. On June 4, 2024, LAPD officers observed Gudino stealing items from stores in Torrance and Lakewood, later delivering the stolen LEGO sets to Siegel's residence in Long Beach.

While executing a search warrant at Siegel's home on June 5, officers said that, potential buyers, who had been lured by Siegel's online advertisements arrived. The police seized the stolen goods, which were part of a broader investigation into organized retail theft.

Talking about the impact of this stealing on business, Katie Leuschner, owner of the Bricks & Minifigs location in Whittier said, "We’re a specialty store for people trying to find the LEGO set from when they were younger. The things that we do have can’t be easily replenished. They’re not stealing big box sets. They’re stealing mini-figures, and those individual guys go for $500 to $600 apiece, so they’re easily stolen and resold for a quick profit."

Siegel has been charged with organized retail theft and has been released on his own recognizance, with a court appearance scheduled for June 26. Gudino, charged with grand theft, is being held on $20,000 bail.

Though the police did not disclose the name of the targeted retailer, The Los Angeles Times reported that over $100,000 worth of LEGO products had been stolen from six Bricks & Minifigs stores across Southern California. The suspects, initially described as "two men," were noted for targeting high-value mini-figures, which are easily resold for quick profits.

