Los Angeles Police Arrest 71-Year-Old Man For Stealing Over 2,800 Expensive LEGO Sets

Talking about the impact of this stealing on business, Katie Leuschner, owner of the Bricks & Minifigs location in Whittier said, "We’re a specialty store for people trying to find the LEGO set from when they were younger. The things that we do have can’t be easily replenished. They’re not stealing big box sets. They’re stealing mini-figures, and those individual guys go for $500 to $600 apiece, so they’re easily stolen and resold for a quick profit."