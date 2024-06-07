'Hello, I’m Dolly': Dolly Parton Takes Center Stage With New Broadway Musical Based On Her Life

Country music has had a varied history on Broadway. While a Loretta Lynn musical based on “Coal Miner’s Daughter” has been in development since 2012, it has yet to hit the stage. More recently, the country musical “Shucked” opened to favorable reviews but had a shorter run than anticipated, although it is set for a national tour starting this fall. Historically, the genre saw success with 1985’s “Big River” and 1978’s “The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas,” the latter being adapted into a 1982 film starring Parton.