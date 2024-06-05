Jennifer Aniston’s Floral Wrap Dress Is Our Absolute Favorite

At the event, Aniston shared the spotlight with her co-star and long-time friend Reese Witherspoon. Discussing their characters' intricate relationship in The Morning Show, Aniston revealed, "We have a really interesting relationship. It's like we're family, for sure. We love to hate each other, and we love to love each other. It's a fun dynamic that Reese and I get to play." She added, "We'd love to be together forever, but we really don't know what's going to happen."