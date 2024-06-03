Hollywood

‘The Morning Show’: Jennifer Aniston Leads The Pack As The Cast Attends An FYC Event In Los Angeles – View Pics

‘The Morning Show’ has been one of the most popular and award-winning shows in the past couple of years. The show’s cast is lead by Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon and their onscreen chemistry is seen to be believed. The cast and crew were recently seen in an FYC event in Los Angeles. Jennifer Aniston led the pack as the who’s who of the world of showbiz was present at the event. Here are a few glimpses from all that happened at the grand event.