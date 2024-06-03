Hollywood

‘The Morning Show’: Jennifer Aniston Leads The Pack As The Cast Attends An FYC Event In Los Angeles – View Pics

‘The Morning Show’ has been one of the most popular and award-winning shows in the past couple of years. The show’s cast is lead by Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon and their onscreen chemistry is seen to be believed. The cast and crew were recently seen in an FYC event in Los Angeles. Jennifer Aniston led the pack as the who’s who of the world of showbiz was present at the event. Here are a few glimpses from all that happened at the grand event.

Karen Pittman, Tig Notaro, Billy Crudup, Jon Hamm, Mark Duplass, Jennifer Aniston And Nestor Carbonell Photo: Jordan Strauss
'The Morning Show' has been one of the most popular and award-winning shows in the past couple of years. The show's cast is lead by Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon and their onscreen chemistry is seen to be believed. The cast and crew were recently seen in an FYC event in Los Angeles.

Jennifer Aniston led the pack as the who’s who of the world of showbiz was present at the event. Here are a few glimpses from all that happened at the grand event:

1. Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston
Jennifer Aniston Photo: Jordan Strauss
Jennifer Aniston arrives at an FYC event for ‘The Morning Show’ in Los Angeles.

2. Lauren Neustadter

Lauren Neustadter
Lauren Neustadter Photo: Jordan Strauss
Lauren Neustadter attends an FYC event for ‘The Morning Show’ in Los Angeles.

3. Charlotte Stoudt

Charlotte Stoudt
Charlotte Stoudt Photo: Jordan Strauss
Charlotte Stoudt attends an FYC event for ‘The Morning Show’ in Los Angeles.

4. Mimi Leder

Mimi Leder
Mimi Leder Photo: Jordan Strauss
Mimi Leder attends an FYC event for ‘The Morning Show’ in Los Angeles.

5. Mark Duplass

Mark Duplass
Mark Duplass Photo: Jordan Strauss
Mark Duplass arrives at an FYC event for ‘The Morning Show’ in Los Angeles.

6. Billy Crudup

Billy Crudup
Billy Crudup Photo: Jordan Strauss
Billy Crudup attends an FYC event for ‘The Morning Show’ in Los Angeles.

7. Tig Notaro

Tig Notaro
Tig Notaro Photo: Jordan Strauss
Tig Notaro attends an FYC event for ‘The Morning Show’ in Los Angeles.

8. Karen Pittman, Tig Notaro, Billy Crudup, Jon Hamm, Mark Duplass, Jennifer Aniston And Nestor Carbonell

Karen Pittman, Tig Notaro, Billy Crudup, Jon Hamm, Mark Duplass, Jennifer Aniston And Nestor Carbonell
Karen Pittman, Tig Notaro, Billy Crudup, Jon Hamm, Mark Duplass, Jennifer Aniston And Nestor Carbonell Photo: Jordan Strauss
Karen Pittman, from left, Tig Notaro, Billy Crudup, Jon Hamm, Mark Duplass, Jennifer Aniston and Nestor Carbonell attends an FYC event for ‘The Morning Show’ in Los Angeles.

