Dancing Is Now Legal In New York City; No More Zoning Restrictions On Nightlife Entertainment

The zoning code, which remained in use even after the Cabaret Law was repealed, restricted dancing outside manufacturing and specific commercial zones until now. Many nightlife venues operated without the necessary approvals for dancing and live entertainment. The recent changes proposed by Council Member Keith Powers, Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine, and Mayor Eric Adams aim to fully eliminate these outdated zoning provisions. The plan to eliminate the zoning code was proposed in 2021 and was added to City Planning’s City of Yes Economic Opportunity proposal last year.