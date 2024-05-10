Who was Sammy?

The roots of Sammy's Law trace back to the tragic death of 12-year-old Sammy Cohen Eckstein, who lost his life after being struck by a driver in Park Slope, Brooklyn, in 2013. Amy Cohen, Sammy's mother and an advocate with Families for Safe Streets, expressed both joy and sorrow at the passage of the legislation, hoping that future memorials would celebrate children's lives rather than their untimely deaths.