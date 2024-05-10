United States

NYC Gov. Hochul Signs “Sammy’s Law”, Speed Limit Drops To 20 MPH. Will Slowing Down Save Lives?

New York City's speed limit may be reduced to 20 MPH following Governor Kathy Hochul's signing of Sammy's Law. The legislation allows the city to lower its current 25 MPH speed limit, potentially causing a significant shift in urban traffic regulations.

New York Gov signed Sammy's Law to control speed limit and prevent accidents. Photo: X
New Yorkers need to slow down as New York City's speed limit might be reduced to 20 miles per hour (MPH) following the signing of Sammy's Law by Governor Kathy Hochul on Thursday. This legislation empowers the city to lower its current speed limit of 25 MPH, potentially marking a pivotal shift in urban traffic regulations.

What is Sammy's Law?

Under Sammy's Law, the New York City Council holds the authority to enact these changes, with proposed speed limits potentially dipping even further to 15 MPH in designated "slow zones" strategically placed to regulate traffic flow and bolster pedestrian safety.

During the bill signing ceremony, Governor Hochul emphasized the potential impact of this initiative, stating, "New York City will be able to take back its streets, making them safer for people, slowing down drivers, and saving lives." The sentiment was echoed by Mayor Eric Adams, who pledged his support for the measure pending approval by the City Council.

Who was Sammy?

The roots of Sammy's Law trace back to the tragic death of 12-year-old Sammy Cohen Eckstein, who lost his life after being struck by a driver in Park Slope, Brooklyn, in 2013. Amy Cohen, Sammy's mother and an advocate with Families for Safe Streets, expressed both joy and sorrow at the passage of the legislation, hoping that future memorials would celebrate children's lives rather than their untimely deaths.

The implementation of lower speed limits aims to mitigate the risk of fatal traffic accidents, with Governor Hochul emphasizing the critical role of even a five-mile-per-hour reduction in averting fatalities. However, exceptions exist for major thoroughfares in the outer boroughs, underscoring the nuanced approach required in urban traffic management.

While the move has garnered support from safety advocates, some New Yorkers remain skeptical about its efficacy, citing ingrained driving habits and concerns about potential road rage incidents. Nevertheless, the enactment of Sammy's Law marks a significant step toward prioritizing pedestrian safety and reimagining urban mobility in New York City.

As the city awaits potential changes to its speed limits, a 60-day public comment period will provide an opportunity for community input and feedback before any revisions take effect.

