Adam Montgomery Sentenced To 45 Years For Beating 5-Year-Old Daughter To Death

Background of the case

The Massachusetts Office of the Child Advocate released a comprehensive 101-page report delving into the tumultuous life journey of Harmony, shedding light on her upbringing marred by instability and neglect. Born in June 2014 with medical complexities, including blindness in one eye, Harmony found herself entangled in a cycle of uncertainty, shuttling between her mother's care and foster homes, as per the report.