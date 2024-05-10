Adam Montgomery Sentenced To 45 Years For Beating 5-Year-Old Daughter To Death

Adam Montgomery was sentenced to 45 years to life in prison on Thursday for the brutal murder of his 5-year-old daughter, Harmony Montgomery. Harmony's body, however, has never been found.
The sentence comes after a jury found Montgomery guilty of second-degree murder earlier this year. This hefty sentence will be served consecutively to a minimum of 32.5 years he's already serving for unrelated gun charges, ensuring a significant portion of his life will be spent behind bars.
However, for Harmony's loved ones, true justice remains elusive. Montgomery, who refused to appear throughout his two-week trial, was finally compelled by a judge to be present for sentencing. This decision ensured he wouldn't escape the emotional reckoning for the devastation he caused.
Background of the case
The Massachusetts Office of the Child Advocate released a comprehensive 101-page report delving into the tumultuous life journey of Harmony, shedding light on her upbringing marred by instability and neglect. Born in June 2014 with medical complexities, including blindness in one eye, Harmony found herself entangled in a cycle of uncertainty, shuttling between her mother's care and foster homes, as per the report.
Amidst reports of neglect and her mother's struggles with substance abuse, Harmony was legally removed from her mother's custody and placed in foster care. Over subsequent years, she oscillated between her mother's care and the Department of Children and Families' supervision, grappling with a lack of stability and consistent parental presence.
In October 2018, Montgomery, her estranged father, petitioned for custody, citing his desire to provide a stable environment for Harmony. Subsequently, in February 2019, a judge granted him full custody, brushing aside concerns raised by the Interstate Compact on the Placement of Children (ICPS), which governs cross-border placement of children, citing Montgomery's fitness as a parent.
Following the court's decision, Montgomery relocated Harmony to New Hampshire, effectively terminating the Department of Children and Families' involvement. However, the judge's verdict to place Harmony in Montgomery's care drew sharp criticism, prompting New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu to address the decision's contentious nature with the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court.
Tragically, Harmony's life took a devastating turn, culminating in her untimely demise at the hands of Montgomery. Prosecutors detailed harrowing accounts of abuse inflicted upon Harmony, culminating in her fatal beating in December 2019. Despite enduring severe trauma, Montgomery callously chose not to seek medical help for Harmony, opting instead to conceal her injuries and perpetuate falsehoods surrounding her well-being.
In the aftermath of Harmony's death, Montgomery continued his deceitful charade, fabricating stories to deflect blame and shield himself from accountability. His extensive criminal history, including violent offenses, further underscored the gravity of his actions and the inherent danger he posed to society.
As the case unfolded, Kayla Montgomery, Harmony's stepmother, became entangled in Montgomery's web of deception, ultimately pleading guilty to charges related to obstructing justice. However, her cooperation with authorities shed light on Montgomery's nefarious actions, offering a semblance of closure amidst the profound grief and anguish enveloping Harmony's tragic story.
In the courtroom
Harmony's biological mother, Crystal Sorey, addressed Montgomery directly, called him a "monster who murdered my baby." Sorey wasn't alone in her heartbreak. Harmony's aunt, echoing the sentiment, expressed her initial belief in Montgomery's ability to be a good father. Now, her voice trembled with betrayal as she denounced him as a coward who never loved Harmony.
Kayla Montgomery, Adam's estranged wife, played a pivotal role in the prosecution's case. In a written statement, she revealed a descent into addiction that fractured their family life. She expressed her horror at Montgomery's actions and the fear that compelled her to initially lie to protect him, adding another layer of complexity to the tragedy.
Harmony's younger brother, Jamison, couldn't be present in court due to the emotional trauma, but his voice was heard nonetheless. Blair and Johnathan Miller, Jamison's adoptive fathers, spoke about their son's constant questions about his sister and his struggle to comprehend her absence.
Michelle Raftery, Harmony's former foster mother, added a different perspective. Through tear-filled eyes, she shared memories of Harmony's bright personality and the joy she brought to their family. Raftery recounted the difficulty of explaining such a horrific event to their own children, showcasing the ripple effect of this tragedy.
The weight of their words hung heavy in the air, a stark contrast to Montgomery's stoic silence. Prosecutors, frustrated by his continued lack of remorse, offered a glimmer of hope for Harmony's loved ones. They dangled a reduced sentence in exchange for information leading to the recovery of her remains, but Montgomery remained unfazed.
The search for Harmony, however, continues. Following the sentencing, Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg reaffirmed their commitment to finding her. Sorey, too, vowed to never give up hope of bringing her daughter home.