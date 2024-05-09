Neuralink's Brain Implant Faces Setback As Part Malfunctions In Human Trial

Neuralink, spearheaded by Musk, aimed to revolutionize the realm of neurotechnology with its brain-computer interface (BCI), promising potential breakthroughs in aiding patients with paralysis to control external devices using just their thoughts. The centrepiece of their innovation, known as the Link, employs an intricate setup of 1,024 electrodes distributed across 64 ultra-fine "threads," each finer than a human hair, as detailed on the company’s website.