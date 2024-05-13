Neighbourhood In California Bans Short-Term Airbnb Rentals After Drug Parties

A Long Beach neighborhood, known as College Estates, has taken a pioneering step by imposing a ban on unsupervised Airbnb rentals amid concerns over drug-fueled parties that have plagued residential homes. This move marks the first of its kind in the area, with others possibly following suit.
The initiative was spearheaded by resident Andy Oliver, who took action by filing a petition with the city's Community Development Department in April. Oliver's motivation stemmed from months of witnessing out-of-state tourists renting unhosted houses, taking advantage of California's lenient drug laws, and disturbing the peace with loud music late into the night. Matters came to a head when a shooting incident unfolded near Oliver's residence.
"People have to live with this knowing that your house, your safe place, has now been violated by violent crime," Oliver expressed to CBS News.
After tireless efforts, Oliver garnered support from over half of the approximately 800 homes in his neighbourhood, leading to the successful passage of new restrictions.
Under a city ordinance enacted in 2020, Long Beach is permitted up to 1,000 un-hosted or unsupervised short-term rentals. However, provisions allow residents to circulate petitions to ban such rentals, as seen in College Estates.
As a result of the ban, house rentals in the College Estates neighbourhood must either transition to supervised rentals, where the host is present or cease operations after their license expires.
The success of Oliver's campaign has sparked inspiration in nine other Long Beach neighbourhoods, prompting them to petition for similar bans. This movement has also given rise to the Long Beach Safe Neighborhood Coalition, an advocacy group dedicated to protecting residential areas from the adverse effects of unhosted short-term rentals.
"The proliferation of short-term rentals is transforming once quiet, peaceful neighbourhoods into tourist districts and crime havens," the coalition expressed to Fox News Digital.
This sentiment is echoed by residents like Christina Nigrelli, who eagerly awaits the city's review of her petition for an unsupervised rental ban in the South of Conant neighbourhood.
"We are cautiously optimistic. We had a lot of support throughout the neighbourhood," another resident Christina Nigrelli revealed.
The Long Beach Safe Neighborhood Coalition has been informed by the city that the other neighbourhood petitions are expected to be processed by June, signalling a potential wave of change across the cityscape.