United States

Neighbourhood In California Bans Short-Term Airbnb Rentals After Drug Parties

A neighbourhood in California implemented a ban on unsupervised Airbnb rentals due to concerns about drug-filled parties and a shooting incident.

Representative image
info_icon

A Long Beach neighborhood, known as College Estates, has taken a pioneering step by imposing a ban on unsupervised Airbnb rentals amid concerns over drug-fueled parties that have plagued residential homes. This move marks the first of its kind in the area, with others possibly following suit.

The initiative was spearheaded by resident Andy Oliver, who took action by filing a petition with the city's Community Development Department in April. Oliver's motivation stemmed from months of witnessing out-of-state tourists renting unhosted houses, taking advantage of California's lenient drug laws, and disturbing the peace with loud music late into the night. Matters came to a head when a shooting incident unfolded near Oliver's residence.

"People have to live with this knowing that your house, your safe place, has now been violated by violent crime," Oliver expressed to CBS News.

File Photo - AP
Airbnb Announces Ban On Indoor Security Cameras Worldwide

BY Outlook International Desk

After tireless efforts, Oliver garnered support from over half of the approximately 800 homes in his neighbourhood, leading to the successful passage of new restrictions.

Under a city ordinance enacted in 2020, Long Beach is permitted up to 1,000 un-hosted or unsupervised short-term rentals. However, provisions allow residents to circulate petitions to ban such rentals, as seen in College Estates.

As a result of the ban, house rentals in the College Estates neighbourhood must either transition to supervised rentals, where the host is present or cease operations after their license expires.

The success of Oliver's campaign has sparked inspiration in nine other Long Beach neighbourhoods, prompting them to petition for similar bans. This movement has also given rise to the Long Beach Safe Neighborhood Coalition, an advocacy group dedicated to protecting residential areas from the adverse effects of unhosted short-term rentals.

"The proliferation of short-term rentals is transforming once quiet, peaceful neighbourhoods into tourist districts and crime havens," the coalition expressed to Fox News Digital.

This sentiment is echoed by residents like Christina Nigrelli, who eagerly awaits the city's review of her petition for an unsupervised rental ban in the South of Conant neighbourhood.

"We are cautiously optimistic. We had a lot of support throughout the neighbourhood," another resident Christina Nigrelli revealed.

The Long Beach Safe Neighborhood Coalition has been informed by the city that the other neighbourhood petitions are expected to be processed by June, signalling a potential wave of change across the cityscape.

Airbnb: Connecting the World Through Authentic Experiences - null
Rise of Airbnb From Humble Beginnings to Global Hospitality Giant

BY Outlook International Desk

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Tamil Nadu: PMK To Stage Agitation Demanding Quota For Vanniyars
  2. Unseasonal Rains Hit Parts Of Gujarat, Agri Dept Issues Advisory For Farmers
  3. Outlook News Wrap, May 13: Phase 4 Lok Sabha Voting, Egypt Joins Genocide Case Against Israel & Other Stories
  4. 'Grow A Spine Or Resign': Civil Society Organisations Urge EC To Act Against Hate Speech And Misconduct
  5. Rains, Gusty Winds Lash Parts Of Mumbai; Metro, Local Train Services Hit
Entertainment News
  1. Did You Know? Sharmin Segal Auditioned 16 Times For Her Role As Alamzeb In 'Heeramandi'
  2. Kriti Kharbanda's Monday Mood: Drops Rotating Video In Different Outfits
  3. Neelam Kothari's 'Smile Says It All' As She Poses With Ranveer Singh
  4. Manoj Bajpayee Reveals Sushant Singh Rajput Was Affected By The Blind Articles Written About Him
  5. Esha Gupta REVEALS She Froze Her Eggs In 2017; Opens UP About Wedding Plans And Having Kids
Sports News
  1. GT Vs KKR, IPL 2024 LIVE Updates: It's Do Or Die For Gujarat Titans Against Kolkata Knight Riders
  2. Delhi Capitals Vs Lucknow Super Giants, IPL 2024: Three Key Battles To Watch Out For
  3. IRE Vs PAK: Babar Azam Now Most Successful T20I Skipper; Dhoni, Rohit In Top 5 - Check List
  4. P Shyaamnikhil Becomes India's 85th Chess Grandmaster, Gets Final Norm After 12-Year Wait
  5. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Build-Up To Gujarat Titans Vs Kolkata Knight Riders In IPL
World News
  1. Manchester Man Arrested After Tipping Porta-Potty Trapping Mother And Child Inside
  2. Pakistan's Dy PM Dar In China For Strategic Dialogue To Further All-weather Ties Amid Strains Over Attacks On Chinese Nationals
  3. Florida Sheriff's Office Identifies Homicide Victim After 40 Years
  4. Neighbourhood In California Bans Short-Term Airbnb Rentals After Drug Parties
  5. India Looking For Additional Sites For Russian Nuclear Reactors: Jaishankar
Latest Stories
  1. Egypt Joins Hands With South Africa Against Israel In Genocide Case At World Court
  2. ‘Srikanth’ Box Office Collection Day 3: Rajkummar Rao’s Film Collects Rs 11.95 Crore In First Weekend, Outperforms ‘12th Fail’
  3. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Allu Arjun, Jr NTR Cast Their Vote, SS Rajamouli Rushes To Polling Booth From Airport
  4. Jaipur: Bomb Threat To 4 Schools, Children Sent Back Home
  5. Elections 2024 FAQs: Is Voter Slip Mandatory To Cast A Vote?
  6. CBSE Class 12 Results Announced | How To Check
  7. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Build-Up To Gujarat Titans Vs Kolkata Knight Riders In IPL
  8. Lok Sabha Elections Phase 4 Voting LIVE: Over 62% Turnout So Far; Violence Reported In West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh