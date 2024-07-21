Miami International Airport On Partial Lockdown After Woman Allegedly Stabbed Multiple Times: Reports

Miami International Airport is reportedly under partial lockdown following an incident where a woman was allegedly stabbed multiple times. The incident is said to have occurred between late Saturday evening and the early hours of Sunday morning.
The Miami-Dade Police Department confirmed to DailyMail.com that the airport is on lockdown, but declined to provide further details until the investigation is complete, which they stated could take anywhere from five minutes to five hours.
The initial report originated from the ONLY in DADE account on X, which cited an Instagram post from someone claiming to have been at the airport during the incident and the ensuing chaos.
The post read, '#NEWS: According to witnesses, a woman was reportedly stabbed multiple times at Miami International Airport a short time ago. The suspect was allegedly apprehended, and bystanders provided assistance to the victim until medical personnel arrived. We will update you as more information becomes available."
A video capturing the events at the Florida airport shows passengers running and fleeing the scene. Police officers also appeared to be present.
Another passenger at the airport claimed on X that there was a 'security breach' at Miami International Airport: "We were about to board an emirates flight to Dubai when we were asked to clear the terminal and evacuate. One hour later, still here. What’s going on Miami?"
At 12:57 am on Sunday morning, the airport released a statement acknowledging the incident: "We are aware of an incident that occurred this evening at Miami International Airport Concourse J international greeters lobby."
The statement continued, "We want to assure the public that the situation is under control and the safety of our passengers, staff, and visitors remains our top priority. Authorities responded immediately, and the situation was swiftly contained."