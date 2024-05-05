Snakes In Pants, Bullets In Diaper: TSA's Bizarre Airport Discoveries

Snakes were discovered in an unexpected location at Miami International Airport in the United States. Airport security found a bag of snakes concealed within a passenger's pants. According to a spokesperson from the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), the incident took place on April 26, as reported on X.
"The TSA called our Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Southeast, and Miami-Dade Police partners in to assist, and the snakes were turned over to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission," the spokesperson stated on Tuesday (April 30).
The post on X featured an image showing two small snakes discovered inside what seemed to be a sunglasses pouch.
Advertisement
The reason behind the passenger's decision to carry these snakes in their bag remains unknown.
In another peculiar incident at a New York airport, security officers discovered 17 bullets concealed inside a disposable baby diaper at LaGuardia Airport, as reported by Associated Press.
According to the TSA, on December 20, 2023, officers retrieved the otherwise clean diaper from a passenger's carry-on bag after it triggered an alarm in an X-ray machine at an airport security checkpoint.
Initially, the passenger claimed ignorance about how the bullet-filled diaper ended up in their bag. Later, they suggested that their girlfriend may have placed it there, stated the agency.