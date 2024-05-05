United States

Snakes In Pants, Bullets In Diaper: TSA's Bizarre Airport Discoveries

Recent airport security incidents in Miami and New York have left officials scratching their heads as passengers were caught attempting to transport unusual items. From snakes stashed in pants to bullets hidden in diapers, these bizarre discoveries highlight the challenges faced by TSA officers in safeguarding air travel.

Photo: X
Snakes were discovered in an unexpected location at Miami International Airport in the United States. Airport security found a bag of snakes concealed within a passenger's pants. According to a spokesperson from the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), the incident took place on April 26, as reported on X.

"The TSA called our Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Southeast, and Miami-Dade Police partners in to assist, and the snakes were turned over to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission," the spokesperson stated on Tuesday (April 30).

The post on X featured an image showing two small snakes discovered inside what seemed to be a sunglasses pouch.

Representative image - Pinterest
California Bill Targets Airport Line-Skipping Service Clear, Pushing For Fairness In Airport Security

BY Outlook International Desk

The reason behind the passenger's decision to carry these snakes in their bag remains unknown.

In another peculiar incident at a New York airport, security officers discovered 17 bullets concealed inside a disposable baby diaper at LaGuardia Airport, as reported by Associated Press.

According to the TSA, on December 20, 2023, officers retrieved the otherwise clean diaper from a passenger's carry-on bag after it triggered an alarm in an X-ray machine at an airport security checkpoint.

Initially, the passenger claimed ignorance about how the bullet-filled diaper ended up in their bag. Later, they suggested that their girlfriend may have placed it there, stated the agency.

Delta Flight At Salt Lake City Airport - Reuters
FBI Investigates Security Breach: Man Takes Photo Of Stranger's Ticket, Boards Delta Flight At Salt Lake City Airport

BY Outlook International Desk

