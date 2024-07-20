'Vision From God': Oklahoma Man Predicted Trump's Assassination Bid Nearly 4 Months Ago | WATCH

An Oklahoma man had predicted Republican presidential nominee Donald Trumps' attempted assassination nearly four months ago in a YouTube video, saying that it was a vision from God.
In this eerie incident, Brandon Dale Biggs was heard saying in a podcast video, posted on YouTube on March 15, that there was assassination bid on Trump.
"...I saw Trump rising up and then I saw an attempt on his life. This bullet flew by his ear, and it him so close to his head that it busted his eardrum," Biggs said in the video.
And I saw, Biggs went on, "He fell to his knees during this time frame and he started worshipping the Lord.
In the 45-minute long video of the podcast, Biggs has talked about the assassination attempt on the former US president at the 11th minute mark.
Trump, while formally accepting the Republican presidential nomination on Thursday, had said that he survived the assassin's bullet because he had God on his side.
He said that he was standing before Americans only by "the grace of the almighty God".
“Despite such a heinous attack, we unite this evening more determined than ever. Our resolve is unbroken, and our purpose is unchanged--to deliver a government that serves the American People. Everything I have to give, with all of the energy and fight in my heart and soul, I pledge to our nation tonight," Trump said in his first historic speech at Republic National Convention 2024 after surviving the assassination bid.
Trump was shot in his right ear on July 13 during a campaign in Pennsylvania. The 20-year-old assassin, Thomas Matthew Crooks, was immediately killed in retaliatory fire from the security service snipers.
Biggs' vision was of Trump becoming "really on fire for Jesus" after such a narrow escape. "The Lord told me, he said, I am not done with America," Biggs claimed, adding that a "new wave of patriotism was coming out leading to a red wave coming out of Michigan".