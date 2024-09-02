United States

Krispy Kreme Barbie Doughnuts: Celebrate Barbie's 65th Birthday With Limited Edition Sweet Treats!

Krispy Kreme is celebrating Barbie's 65th birthday with a dazzling collection of limited-edition doughnuts. This exclusive lineup features pastel and pink creations that pay homage to the iconic doll, promising a sweet treat for fans and doughnut lovers alike.

Krispy Kreme Barbie Doughnuts Photo: @markie_devo/ Instagram
Krispy Kreme is gearing up for another exciting collaboration, and fans are buzzing with anticipation. To mark the Barbie doll's milestone 65th birthday, the doughnut company has created a special lineup of treats. Food blogger Markie Devo gave a sneak peek of the four new offerings on Instagram on Saturday, Aug. 31.

The Barbie Sweet 65th will feature Krispy Kreme's classic glazed doughnut dipped in chocolate icing and adorned with pastel-colored sprinkles. Meanwhile, the Barbie Pink Doughnut will be a glazed doughnut covered in pink frosting, pink sugar, and a unique sugar plaque designed to resemble Barbie's sunglasses.

The other two items in the collection will be filled doughnuts. The Barbie Berries ’N Kreme will feature a strawberry filling, topped with frosting and adorned with a chocolate heart for a decorative touch.

The Malibu Dream Party doughnut will be filled with cookie butter and decorated with cookie crumbs to mimic sand, covering the bottom part of the doughnut, while a Barbie Malibu House sugar plaque will rest on top.

The announcement thrilled many Krispy Kreme fans on social media, with one praising the bakery's upcoming release of new treats as "for the girls!!"

“Gon’ take this back to the mojo dojo casa house,” one fan commented, referencing the home Ken revamped into Barbie’s Dreamhouse in the 2023 Barbie blockbuster.

“This is amazing and incredible Barbie donuts 🍩,” one fan exclaimed.

A fan described the treats as “Cute 🥺,” and another said they “Definitely Wanna Try 😋” them.

The Barbie-themed doughnuts are anticipated to be sold in packs of six at select grocery stores. However, specific details on availability and locations were not provided in the food blogger’s post from August 31. The new treats are expected to be released in early September.

