Krispy Kreme's Labor Day Special: $2 Dozen Original Glazed & New Fall Flavors!

Celebrate Labor Day with Krispy Kreme's unbeatable offer: get a dozen Original Glazed Doughnuts for just $2 with any purchase of a dozen doughnuts or a 16-count Minis box. Plus, dive into their new fall flavors, including the Dr Pepper Kickoff Doughnut, perfect for football season!

Krispy Kreme Labor Day
Krispy Kreme Labor Day Special Deal Photo: Krispy Kreme
Krispy Kreme is marking Labor Day weekend with a special offer on its doughnuts. From Thursday, Aug. 29, through Monday, Sept. 2, customers can get a dozen Original Glazed Doughnuts for just $2 with the purchase of either a dozen doughnuts or a 16-count box of Minis.

This deal is available at participating Krispy Kreme locations and online with the promo code BOGO2, while supplies last.

This sale coincides with Krispy Kreme's launch of its fall lineup, celebrating football season with a new addition: the Dr Pepper Kickoff Doughnut.

Introduced on Aug. 23, this glazed doughnut features Dr Pepper-flavored frosting, a burgundy sprinkle blend, and a white chocolate Dr Pepper logo on top.

Two additional new doughnuts in the lineup are the Buttercreme Goals Doughnut, which is dipped in green icing, adorned with colorful sprinkles, and topped with a yellow buttercream goal post, and the Kreme Filled Football Doughnut, an unglazed doughnut filled with white cream, drizzled with chocolate icing, and decorated to resemble a football.

Krispy Kreme x Dr Pepper Kickoff Collection - Krispy Kreme
Krispy Kreme Scores Big With New Dr Pepper Kickoff Doughnut Collection – Enjoy Free Delivery August 23-25!

