Krispy Kreme has teamed up with Dr Pepper for the first time to launch a new doughnut collection celebrating the start of football season.
Starting Friday, August 23, and available for a limited time, the Krispy Kreme x Dr Pepper Kickoff Collection features a unique doughnut inspired by the 23 original flavors of Dr Pepper.
Krispy Kreme Dr Pepper Menu
The collection includes:
Dr Pepper Kickoff Doughnut (New)
Buttercreme Goals Doughnut (New)
Kreme Filled Football Doughnut
The collection is available for purchase in-store, for pick-up at participating locations, or for delivery through Krispy Kreme’s app and website. Additionally, customers can order a custom half-dozen box at select retailers.
Dave Skena, global chief brand officer for Krispy Kreme, stated in a news release on Thursday, “Two of America’s most loved flavors are about to become one amazing gameday sensation to make this the sweetest kickoff to football season ever. This Dr Pepper collection is a must-add to your gameday lineup, whoever you’re cheering for."
To celebrate the arrival of football season, Krispy Kreme is offering free delivery on all online orders from August 23-25 through their app and website.