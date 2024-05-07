United States

Jeff Bezos And Lauren Sanchez Make Met Gala Debut As A Couple

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez made their debut as a couple at the Met Gala in New York City. Sanchez stunned in an Oscar De La Renta gown with a mosaic design symbolizing life's broken pieces coming together.

Jeff Bezos, the world-renowned Amazon founder, and his fiancée Lauren Sanchez made a stunning appearance at the Met Gala on Monday evening in New York City, marking their first public appearance together at the prestigious event.

Sanchez, dazzling in an Oscar De La Renta black velvet and white full-length gown adorned with a mosaic design resembling a "shattered stained-glass rose," captivated onlookers and fashion enthusiasts alike. Vogue delved into the intricate details of Sanchez’s ensemble, quoting Oscar De La Renta co-creative director Fernando Garcia, who praised the gown's elegant silhouette, describing it as a metaphor for life's broken pieces being meticulously pieced back together.

"In my head, it’s definitely a metaphor for life because it’s a little bit about all your broken pieces in life and putting those pieces back together," Sanchez shared with Vogue, attributing deeper meaning to her attire. "It's not just a dress. It is really a piece of art."

The power couple, known for their philanthropic endeavours and entrepreneurial prowess, made a striking appearance together on the green carpeted entry stairs of the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Bezos opted for a classic tuxedo, exuding timeless sophistication beside his radiant partner.

This historic moment marks Bezos and Sanchez's inaugural attendance at the Met Gala as a couple, as reported by Page Six and other media outlets. With a net worth of $206 billion, Bezos holds the esteemed title of the world's second-richest individual, according to Forbes.

The Met Gala, an illustrious fundraising event, serves as a pivotal source of annual funding for the Metropolitan Museum of Art, supporting exhibitions, acquisitions, and operational endeavours. This year's theme, "The Garden of Time," inspired attendees to don ensembles reflecting the passage of time and nature's immutable beauty.

Preceding their Met Gala debut, Bezos and Sanchez indulged in the festivities of the Monse Maison Pre-Met Cocktail Celebration, hosted by Oscar de la Renta Creative Directors Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia. Sanchez, in a social media post, lauded her attire for the occasion as the "perfect little black dress," epitomizing understated elegance.

Bezos, a familiar face at previous Met Galas, last graced the event in 2019, themed "Camp: Notes on Fashion," where attendees embraced theatricality and extravagance in their sartorial choices.

