Dali Ship Owners Deny Responsibility For Bridge Collision As Baltimore Port Reopens Temporary Routes: Economic Impact Looms

The owners of the Dali ship have denied all responsibility for the fatal collision with the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore and are seeking a maximum liability limit of $43.7 million for potential lawsuit settlements.
In a federal court filing on Monday, the ship's owner, Grace Ocean Private Limited, and operator, Synergy Marine PTE, asserted no accountability or negligence regarding the collapse that resulted in the deaths of six construction workers.
"The [bridge collapse] was not due to any fault, neglect, or want of care on the part of [ship owner & operator], the Vessel, or any persons or entities for whose acts [ship owner & operator] may be responsible," states the filing.
The decision to cap liability coincides with Baltimore officials opening a temporary shipping route around the wreckage on Monday, aimed at restoring trade and facilitating the movement of goods in and out of the port.
Captain David O’Connell characterized this as "an important first step along the road to reopening the port of Baltimore." Additionally, a second temporary route for deeper vessels is scheduled to open in the coming days.
Maryland Governor Wes Moore cautioned that the disaster represents a "national economic catastrophe" with potential far-reaching implications for the US economy.