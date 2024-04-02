Sports

Baltimore Bridge Collapse: Work Underway To Clear Collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge Sections

The collapse of the iconic Francis Scott Key Bridge in the United States' Baltimore led to devastating scenes that left a trail of wreckage and a massive container ship, the Dali from Singapore, stranded amid the debris. Crews have been working to remove steel and concrete from the bridge which collapsed after a 22-Indian-crew ship rammed into it last week.

Baltimore Bridge Collapse | Photos: AP/Mike Pesoli

The fallen Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore is pictured where divers assisted crews with the complicated and meticulous operation of removing steel and concrete.

Baltimore Bridge Collapse | Photo: AP/Julia Nikhinson
Workers start to remove a section of the collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore.

Baltimore Bridge Collapse | Photo: Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner via AP
The Dali, right, a massive container ship from Singapore, still sits amid the wreckage and collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in the Baltimore port.

Baltimore Bridge Collapse | Photo: Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner via AP
A section of the Dali, a massive container ship from Singapore, is seen as the vessel still sits amid the wreckage and collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in the Baltimore port.

Baltimore Bridge Collapse | Photo: Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner via AP
A section of the damaged and collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge is seen, in the Baltimore port.

Baltimore Bridge Collapse | Photo: Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner via AP
A section of the damaged and collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge is seen, in the Baltimore port.

Baltimore Bridge Collapse | Photo: Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner via AP
The Dali, a massive container ship from Singapore, still sits amid the wreckage and collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in the Baltimore port.

Baltimore Bridge Collapse | Photo: Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner via AP
A section of the collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge is seen in the Baltimore port.

Baltimore Bridge Collapse | Photo: Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner via AP
A section of the damaged and collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge is seen, in the Baltimore port.

Baltimore Bridge Collapse | Photo: Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner via AP
The Dali, a massive container ship from Singapore, still sits amid the wreckage and collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in the Baltimore port.

