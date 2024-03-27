Francis Scott Key Bridge Collapse: Heroes Emerge Amidst Lost Power, Mayday Call And The Ship Collision In Baltimore

The cargo vessel, named The Dali and measuring 985 feet in length, was departing from the Port of Baltimore when it experienced a power loss. Shortly before striking a crucial part of the bridge, referred to as a pylon or pier, the vessel issued a mayday distress call. Radio communications from emergency responders indicated that the ship's crew was encountering difficulties in navigating, as per audio recordings made available by Broadcastify. Approximately two minutes prior to the collision, most of the ship's lights suddenly went dark.