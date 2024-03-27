Baltimore Bridge Collapse: 6 Missing Workers Presumed Dead, All-Indian Crew Safe After Ship Collision

Six people who were missing after a portion of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in United State's Baltimore collapsed on Tuesday have been presumed dead. The bridge collapsed after a large boat, comprising Indian crew members, collided with it.
The reports stated that the rescuers pulled out two people, but six others were missing. One among the rescued was taken to a hospital.
According to the AP report, multiple vehicles were on the bridge at the time of the incident, including one the size of a tractor-trailer. Authorities said sonar had detected vehicles in the water, which is about 50 feet deep.
It is said that the water temperature was about 47 degrees Fahrenheit, lending extreme urgency to rescue operations.
The entire 22-member all-Indian crew of the cargo ship that struck a bridge are accounted for and have no injuries.
Synergy Marine Group, which manages the ship, called the Dali, confirmed the vessel hit a pillar of the bridge at about 1.30 am while in control of one or more pilots, who are local specialists who help guide vessels safely into and out of ports, AP reported. The ship is owned by Grace Ocean Private Ltd.
Synergy said all crew members and the two pilots on board were accounted for.
The bridge spans the Patapsco River at the entrance to a busy harbor, which leads to the Chesapeake Bay and Atlantic Ocean. Opened in 1977, the bridge is named for the writer of "The Star-Spangled Banner".
Meanwhile, President Joe Biden said he planned to travel to Baltimore and intends for the federal government to pick up the entire cost of rebuilding.
The Dali was headed from Baltimore to Colombo, Sri Lanka, and flying under a Singapore flag, according to data from Marine Traffic.
Synergy Marine Group, operator of the vessel, said there has also been no pollution.
The ship's crew issued a mayday call moments before the crash took down the Francis Scott Key Bridge, enabling authorities to limit vehicle traffic on the span.