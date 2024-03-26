Live: Francis Scott Key Bridge Collapse In Baltimore After Ship Collision, 'Mass Casualty Event' Declared

Livestream Footage Reveals Moment of Baltimore Bridge Collapse Amid Ship Collision
A livestream captured the ship turning before colliding with one of the bridge's two central pylons at 1:28 a.m. According to the timestamp, within roughly 20 seconds, the entire stretch visible in the video collapsed into the water, with some parts falling onto the ship's bow. The camera recording the livestream belongs to Bay Area Mechanical Services, as stated by the StreamTime Live YouTube channel hosting the footage.
Baltimore Bridge Collapses After Ship Collision, Mass Casualties Feared
The Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed in Baltimore after a container ship collided with it. According to media reports, the vessel struck the bridge around 1:30 am on Tuesday, igniting a fire before sinking. Authorities have labeled the incident as a developing mass casualty event.