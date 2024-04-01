Six Days After Baltimore Bridge Collapse, 22 Indian Crew Still Trapped

Despite the physical and emotional distance, members of the Baltimore port community have found ways to offer support to the stranded crew. Some have briefly connected with the 'Dali' crew via third parties or messaging apps like WhatsApp. Joshua Messick, for instance, arranged for the delivery of two Wi-Fi hotspots to the crew to ensure they could stay connected. Middleton has maintained contact with two crew members, providing reassurance and reminding them of the community's support.