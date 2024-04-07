CNN Anchor Don Lemon Ties Knot With Tim Malone In NYC Wedding Extravaganza! (Photos Inside)

CNN and “The Don Lemon Show” host Don Lemon and his longtime partner, real estate broker Tim Malone, are officially husbands! The couple said "I do" in a star-studded ceremony on April 6th in the heart of New York City.
The ceremony, held at the prestigious Fifth Avenue Presbyterian Church, was a beautiful blend of tradition and personal touches. Officiated by the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the service incorporated elements that resonated with both grooms' backgrounds.
Lemon, seeking a religious element, opted for a custom suit and a heartfelt exchange of vows designed by Mark Lash. Malone, drawing on his Irish heritage, included a special blessing led by his sisters. The couple even paid homage to enslaved couples in the American South by jumping the broom at the end of the ceremony.
The night unfolded with laughter as the couple reminisced about their eventful first encounter, which included a (hilarious!) table-flipping incident during the 2016 election coverage. It was a night that marked the beginning of their journey together, and the Polo Bar served as the perfect backdrop to celebrate their happily ever after.
The reception at Ralph Lauren's Polo Bar was a lively affair, complete with a New Orleans-style second line parade – a nod to Lemon's Louisiana roots. Guests, including A-listers like Clive Davis, Joy Behar, and the Baldwin family, enjoyed a special menu featuring dishes that bookended the couple's love story – chicken under a brick, a throwback to their first date at the very same venue, and petit fours for a touch of sweetness.
Lemon and Malone are not just a power couple; they're also dedicated dog dads to their adorable rescue pups, Boomer, Barkley, and Gus. All three furry friends were honored guests at the wedding, and in lieu of gifts, the couple requested donations to Southhampton Animal Rescue, the shelter where they found their canine companions.