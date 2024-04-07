United States

Here's Why Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Won't Endorse Joe Biden In The 2024 Election

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, a vocal supporter of President Joe Biden in 2020, has announced his decision not to endorse any candidate in the 2024 election. Here's why.

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson supported and endorsed President Joe Biden during the 2020 election campaign, but the former wrestler-turned-movie star has no plans to publicly endorse any candidate in the 2024 race.

"Am I going to do that again, this year? That answer's no," Johnson stated during an interview with Fox & Friends. "Not that I'm afraid of it at all, but it's just I realize that with this level of influence, I keep my politics to myself."

Reflecting on his endorsement of Biden in 2020, Johnson acknowledged that it seemed like the right decision at the time. However, he soon realized that openly sharing his political stance only served to deepen the country's partisan divides.

"I wouldn't do that because my goal is to bring our country together," he explained. "So in the spirit of that, there's going to be no endorsement."

Johnson expressed his confidence that the American people will make the appropriate choice in the upcoming 2024 election.

“I trust that whoever they vote for, that's going to be my president. That's who I’m going to support," he said.

Regarding speculations about his potential presidential candidacy, Johnson left the door open, refraining from entirely dismissing the notion.

"As of now, no," he replied when asked directly about the prospect. "That's not my intention. I'm not a politician. I'm not in politics."

