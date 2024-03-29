Texas Man Changes Name To 'Literally Anybody Else' To Run For 2024 US President In Bid To Challenge Biden And Trump

A Texan man has legally changed his name to "Literally Anybody Else" and declared his candidacy for the 2024 US presidential election. Previously identified as Dustin Ebey, this 35-year-old individual, who serves as both a US army veteran and a seventh-grade math teacher in the Dallas suburbs, now possesses a Texas driver’s license reflecting his new name. He expressed his motivation for the change, citing dissatisfaction with the current presidential contenders, Joe Biden and Donald Trump.