Texas Man Changes Name To 'Literally Anybody Else' To Run For 2024 US President In Bid To Challenge Biden And Trump

A Texan man has legally changed his name to "Literally Anybody Else" and declared his candidacy for the 2024 US presidential election. Previously identified as Dustin Ebey, this 35-year-old individual, who serves as both a US army veteran and a seventh-grade math teacher in the Dallas suburbs, now possesses a Texas driver’s license reflecting his new name. He expressed his motivation for the change, citing dissatisfaction with the current presidential contenders, Joe Biden and Donald Trump.
Referring to the two primary contenders for the nation's highest office, he remarked, "Three hundred million people can do better."
“There really should be some outlet for people like me who are just so fed up with this constant power grab between the two parties that just has no benefit to the common person."
In an interview with news outlet WFAA88, he clarified, "It’s not necessarily about me as a person, but it’s about literally anybody else as an idea."
To secure his new name on the ballots, he requires 113,000 signatures from non-primary voters in Texas by May, although this goal appears improbable. Consequently, he is advocating for individuals to write in his name as a candidate.
“We don’t have a ‘neither’ option on the ballot, and this kind of fills that role,” he said.
His campaign website emphasizes that "Literally Anybody Else" symbolizes a collective call to action.
It asserts, “For too long have Americans been a victim of its political parties putting party loyalty over governance. Together let’s send the message to Washington and say, ‘You will represent or be replaced.’"
The website further states, "America should not be stuck choosing between the “King of Debt” (his self-declaration) and an 81-year old."