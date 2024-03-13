Paul Alexader, 'Man In The Iron Lung' For Over 70 Years Dies At The Age Of 78

Paul Alexander, a man from North Texas who spent the majority of his life in an iron lung, has died.
His obituary states that he passed away on March 11 at the age of 78.
Alexander gained rapid popularity on social media by sharing anecdotes and addressing questions about the experience of living in an iron lung. He lived in the iron lung since overcoming polio in the 1950s.
According to his GoFundMe page, Alexander accomplished obtaining a law degree, clearing the bar exam, establishing a thriving practice, and becoming a published author during his lifetime.
The GoFundMe campaign was created subsequent to Alexander being exploited by former caregivers. The funds were allocated for the upkeep of the iron lung, housing, and medical expenses.
"I am so [grateful] to everybody who donated to my brother's fundraiser," his brother, Philip said. "It allowed him to live his last few years stress-free. It will also pay for his funeral during this difficult time. It is absolutely incredible to read all the comments and know that so many people were inspired by Paul. I am just so grateful."
The cause of Alexander's death was not specified.
Several weeks ago, his social media manager shared a video announcing that he had been urgently taken to the emergency room and admitted to the hospital after contracting COVID-19. He was then discharged from the hospital.