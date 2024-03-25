Lisa Murkowski Says She 'Absolutely' Won't Vote For Trump, Doesn't Rule Out Leaving GOP

Later, Senator Lisa Murkowski found herself in conflict with then-Alaska Governor Sarah Palin, who was Senator John McCain's running mate and had been highly critical of Murkowski's father. As the Tea Party gained momentum in 2010, Murkowski clashed with the insurgent right-wing faction of her party. She lost the primary election in 2010 to Republican Joe Miller but managed to retain her seat after successfully conducting a write-in campaign for the Senate in the general election, becoming only the second candidate ever to achieve this.