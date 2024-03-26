Trial Date For Trump's New York Hush Money Case Set For April 15 By Judge

The hush money case, filed last year by prosecutors in Manhattan, has taken on added importance given that it's the only one of the prosecutions against Trump that appears likely for trial in the coming months. The simmering documents dispute - arising from a tranche of records relating to a 2018 federal investigation into the same issues - is significant to the extent it results in a meaningful delay to the trial, which centers on years-old allegations that Trump arranged a payment to a porn actor during his 2016 presidential campaign to suppress claims of an extramarital affair.