Chris Brown Faces $50 Million Lawsuit Over Backstage Assault Of Concertgoers In Texas

Chris Brown is facing a $50 million lawsuit stemming from an alleged violent incident backstage at his concert last Friday. The suit, filed today in Harris County, Texas, names Brown, his tour promoter Live Nation, and associates Sinko Ceej, Hood Boss, and Yella Beezy as defendants. The plaintiffs—Larry Parker, Joseph Lewis, Charles Bush, and Da Marcus Powell—are also seeking a temporary restraining order against all defendants.
According to the complaint Brown and his entourage allegedly assaulted the plaintiffs following his performance at the Dickies Arena in Ft. Worth, Texas, part of his 11:11 Tour. The four men were invited backstage after the show and were reportedly met with violence when Brown arrived 30 minutes late.
The altercation allegedly began when Bush approached Brown to congratulate him on the performance. A member of Brown’s entourage reminded the singer of previous issues with Bush, prompting Brown to say, “Oh yeah, we were. What’s up, n—a? I don’t forget shit.” The lawsuit claims Brown and 7-10 members of his crew then assaulted Bush, with Hood Boss allegedly throwing a chair at his head.
The complaint further alleges that Parker, attempting to escape, was cornered and beaten on Brown’s instruction, enduring punches to the face and chest and kicks to the head for over 10 minutes. Powell and Lewis were also reportedly assaulted, sustaining injuries that have required medical treatment.
“No one should have to endure what these clients endured,” said the plaintiffs’ attorney Tony Buzbee. “We will seek the maximum amount of damages allowed by law for this egregious conduct.”
This lawsuit adds to Brown’s history of legal troubles. In 2009, he pleaded guilty to assaulting then-girlfriend Rihanna. He was involved in a 2012 altercation with Drake in New York City, faced a 2016 lawsuit from his former manager for assault and battery, and in 2017, ex-girlfriend Karreuche Tran obtained a five-year restraining order against him for alleged threats.