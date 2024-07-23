United States

Disney Changes 'Offensive' Character Name After 50 Years | Here's Why

Disney has bid farewell to 'Liver Lips McGrowl,' a Country Bear Jamboree character whose name, deemed offensive and outdated, has been changed after 50 years. Here's why Disney made this change and what it means for the future of their attractions.

Liver Lips Disney
Photo: Disney
Disney has renamed one of its long-standing characters, previously considered "offensive" and "derogatory." After a seven-month refurbishment at Disney World, 'Liver Lips McGrowl' did not reappear in the Country Bear Jamboree attraction. The show, debuted in 1971, features 18 bears performing old country songs.

According to the Disney Inside the Magic blog, the bear's name was considered derogatory to individuals struggling with alcoholism. "The decision to remove Liver Lips McGrowl was driven by concerns over the character’s name," the blog stated. The term 'liver lips' is linked to excessive alcohol consumption, which can cause liver damage.

"The phrase is deemed to be insensitive and outdated, prompting Disney’s decision to modify the character," the blog continued.

The bear has been renamed Romeo McGrowl, with minimal changes to its appearance.

"While the character’s appearance remains largely unchanged, the name alteration reflects Disney’s commitment to creating a more inclusive and respectful environment for its guests," the blog added.

They further suggested that removing Liver Lips McGrowl is part of a "broader trend" at Disney Parks aimed at rectifying "outdated or culturally insensitive elements within its attractions."

"This evolution is driven by a desire to create a more inclusive and welcoming environment for all guests."

The company concluded the blog post: "Disney has undertaken similar initiatives in recent years, with notable examples including the reimagining of Splash Mountain and the Jungle Cruise. These attractions underwent significant modifications to remove stereotypical and offensive portrayals of indigenous peoples and animals."

"The changes reflect Disney’s growing awareness of the need to adapt its offerings to align with contemporary values and expectations."

