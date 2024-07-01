California Prisoner Recaptured In New York City After On Run For 13 Years

In California, an inmate had escaped from a prison camp in 2011. Now, after almost 13 years later, the police have caught him once again. He was apprehended in New York City last month, officials recently announced.
42-year-old Eduardo Hernandez was serving a prison sentence for an armed carjacking when he escaped from the Delta Conservation Camp in Suisun City before dawn on November 15, 2011, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.
According to the corrections officials, Hernandez was taken into custody without incident in New York City on May 20 and is expected to be returned to California to resume his prison term.
Details about his arrest have not been disclosed yet. This case will be referred to the Solano County District Attorney’s Office for potential escape charges.
Hernandez began serving a 13-year sentence on August 4, 2005, and had completed six years before his escape. He and another inmate, Jose Padilla, were last seen around 4:30 a.m. on November 15, 2011, at the minimum-security Delta Conservation Camp wearing orange blaze-colored jeans and shirts with “CDCR prisoner” on the back, according to CBS News Sacramento.
Padilla remains at large, the Los Angeles Times reported.
The Delta Conservation Camp, where Hernandez was incarcerated, is operated jointly by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation and the state’s Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. The camp’s primary mission is to provide incarcerated fire crews for fire suppression in the Sonoma, Lake, Napa Unit, and Solano County areas. Crews can also be dispatched throughout the state for conservation projects.
Since 1977, 99% of inmates who have escaped from an adult institution, camp, or community-based program have been apprehended, corrections officials stated.