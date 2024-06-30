Funeral Services Announced For NYPD Officer killed In Deer Park Nail Salon Crash

The New York City Police Benevolent Association has announced the visitation and funeral services for NYPD officer Emilia Rennhack, who lost her life in a crash in Deer Park.
Officer Rennhack, a 30-year-old resident of Deer Park and a dedicated member of the 102nd Precinct, was killed on Friday afternoon when a man crashed his SUV into the Hawaii Nail & Spa on Grand Avenue.
"The NYPD mourns the loss of @NYPD102Pct Police Officer Emilia Rennhack," police confirmed on X. "She was tragically killed yesterday while off-duty on Long Island. Please keep her family, friends, and co-workers in your thoughts. Rest in Peace."
The crash also claimed the lives of three other people from Queens and injured nine others. The other three victims have been identified as Jiancai Chen, 37, Yan Xu, 41, and Meizi Zhang, 50. Nine others were hospitalized, including a 12-year-old girl.
Visitation services for Officer Rennhack will be held on Friday, July 5, at the New Hyde Park Funeral Home in New Hyde Park. The services will take place from 2 pm to 4:30 pm and then from 7 pm to 9:30 pm.
Her funeral is scheduled for the following day, Saturday, July 6, at 12 pm, also at the New Hyde Park Funeral Home.
Authorities have identified the driver of the SUV as 64-year-old Steven Schwally from Dix Hills. He has been charged with driving while intoxicated and is currently being treated at Good Samaritan Hospital for injuries that are not considered life-threatening. Schwally will face arraignment in court at a later date.