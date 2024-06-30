‘She’s Ready For It’ Taylor Swift Cheers On Simone Biles’ Olympic Trial Routine

Taylor Swift is throwing her full support behind Simone Biles as she vies for a spot on the U.S. Olympic team for Paris 2024. Biles, 27, has been dazzling audiences throughout the competition season with a gymnastics floor routine set to Swift’s 2017 hit “…Ready for It?” from the album Reputation. The gold medalist wowed everyone, including Swift herself, during the first day of the Olympic Trials on June 28.