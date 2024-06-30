‘She’s Ready For It’ Taylor Swift Cheers On Simone Biles’ Olympic Trial Routine

Taylor Swift is throwing her full support behind Simone Biles as she vies for a spot on the U.S. Olympic team for Paris 2024. Biles, 27, has been dazzling audiences throughout the competition season with a gymnastics floor routine set to Swift’s 2017 hit “…Ready for It?” from the album Reputation. The gold medalist wowed everyone, including Swift herself, during the first day of the Olympic Trials on June 28.
"Watched this so many times and still unready. She’s ready for it tho," Swift wrote on X, reacting to Biles' performance.
Biles’ electrifying routine scored an impressive 14.850, propelling her to the top of the all-around leaderboard. She is set to compete again on June 30, aiming to secure her place on Team USA’s women’s gymnastics squad.
This isn’t the first time the superstar duo has crossed paths. In December 2023, Swift and Biles were both spotted at the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Green Bay Packers football game, supporting their partners. Swift is dating Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, while Biles is married to former Packers safety Jonathan Owens in April 2023. Owens, 28, has since joined the Chicago Bears.
As the NFL enjoys its offseason, Kelce, 34, is spending much of his time traveling with Swift during her international Eras Tour concerts. However, he can’t attend all her performances due to his own commitments.
“They’re in an easy era,” a source told Us Weekly, describing Swift and Kelce as “wildly in love.” The source added, “They have daily FaceTimes when they’re apart and send cute texts to each other.”