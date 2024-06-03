Sports

Simone Biles Wins 9th US Gymnastics Title To Prepare For Paris Olympics - In Pics

Simone Biles clinched her 9th crown at the US Gymnastics Championship on Sunday to extend her own record at the competition. No other gymanst in American history has won more than seven national titles. Biles totalled a massive 119.750 well clear of Skye Blakely (113.850). Kayla DiCello (110.800) finished third. Apart from the title, she also won hearts when the seven-time Olympic medalist told Suni Lee, who had a tough outing, that everything will be ok.