Simone Biles Wins 9th US Gymnastics Title To Prepare For Paris Olympics - In Pics

Simone Biles clinched her 9th crown at the US Gymnastics Championship on Sunday to extend her own record at the competition. No other gymanst in American history has won more than seven national titles. Biles totalled a massive 119.750 well clear of Skye Blakely (113.850). Kayla DiCello (110.800) finished third. Apart from the title, she also won hearts when the seven-time Olympic medalist told Suni Lee, who had a tough outing, that everything will be ok.

US Championships Gymnastics | Photo: AP/Julio Cortez

All-around silver medalist Skye Blakely, left, gold medalist Simone Biles, center, and bronze medalist Kayla DiCello pose on stage while being honored during the U.S. Gymnastics Championships in Fort Worth, Texas.

Gold medalist Simone Biles with others
Gold medalist Simone Biles with others | Photo: AP/Tony Gutierrez

The all around medalist, from left, Leanne Wong, Hezly Rivera, Sunisa Lee, Skye Blakely, Simone Biles, Kayla DiCello, Jordan Chiles and Jade Carey, right, are introduced following the U.S. Gymnastics Championships in Fort Worth, Texas.

Simone Biles performs
Simone Biles performs | Photo: AP/Julio Cortez

Simone Biles performs floor exercises during the U.S. Gymnastics Championships in Fort Worth, Texas.

Simone Biles
Simone Biles | Photo: AP/Julio Cortez

Simone Biles reacts while being honored after wining gold on the uneven bars during the U.S. Gymnastics Championships in Fort Worth, Texas.

Simone Biles competes on the vault
Simone Biles competes on the vault | Photo: AP/Tony Gutierrez

Simone Biles competes on the vault during the U.S. Gymnastics Championships in Fort Worth, Texas.

Simone Biles competes on the floor exercise
Simone Biles competes on the floor exercise | Photo: AP/Tony Gutierrez

Simone Biles competes on the floor exercise during the U.S. Gymnastics Championships in Fort Worth, Texas.

Simone Biles competes during U.S. Gymnastics Championships
Simone Biles competes during U.S. Gymnastics Championships | Photo: AP/Tony Gutierrez

Simone Biles competes on the floor exercise during the U.S. Gymnastics Championships in Fort Worth, Texas.

Simone Biles performs on the vault
Simone Biles performs on the vault | Photo: AP/Julio Cortez

Simone Biles performs on the vault during the U.S. Gymnastics Championships in Fort Worth, Texas.

Simone Biles listens to her coach Laurent Landi
Simone Biles listens to her coach Laurent Landi | Photo: AP/Julio Cortez

Simone Biles, right, listens to her coach Laurent Landi before her second attempt on the vault during the U.S. Gymnastics Championships in Fort Worth, Texas.

