US, UK With Allies Conduct Strikes On 36 Houthi Targets In Yemen

Joint US, UK and allies statement on strikes against Houthis:
A joint statement issued by the US, the UK and its allies said that the militaries of the US and UK, with support from Australia, Bahrain, Canada, Denmark, the Netherlands, and New Zealand conducted an additional round of proportionate and necessary strikes against 36 Houthi targets across 13 locations in Yemen.
This was in response to the Houthis' continued attacks against international and commercial shipping as well as naval vessels transiting the Red Sea, the statement said.