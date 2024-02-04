US, UK With Allies Conduct Strikes On 36 Houthi Targets In Yemen

In a statement issued on Saturday, Austin said that the US and the UK also received support from Australia, Bahrain, Canada, Denmark, the Netherlands and New Zealand in conducting the additional strikes on Houthis in Yemen, stated PTI report.

"Militaries from the United States and United Kingdom conducted additional strikes against the Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen. This collective action sends a clear message to the Houthis that they will continue to bear further consequences if they do not end their illegal attacks on international shipping and naval vessels. We will not hesitate to defend lives and the free flow of commerce in one of the world's most critical waterways,” Austin was quoted as saying