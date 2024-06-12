US Navy Deploys Warships After Russian Fleet Nears Florida Coast En-Route To Cuba

As Russian fleets may their way to Cuba, the United States Navy has deployed warships and aircraft to track the Russian Navy operations after it sailed near the Florida coast.
Speaking to the Miami Herald, US Navy officials have stated while the Biden administration is not concerned by the Russian activity 30 miles off its coast, it has still deployed three destroyers and a submarine reconnaissance aircraft to the region.
"In accordance with standard procedures, we’ve been actively monitoring the Russian ships as they transit the Atlantic Ocean within international waters. Air and maritime assets under U.S. Northern Command have conducted operations to ensure the defense of the United States and Canada. Russia’s deployments are part of routine naval activity which pose no direct threat or concern to the United States," the NORTHCOM official told the Herald.
The three destroyers are namely the - the USS Truxtun, USS Donald Cook and USS Delbert D. Black from the US Navy and a Coast Guard cutter - the Stone. Along with this, a Boeing P-8 maritime patrol aircraft has also bee deployed.
Last week, Russia has deployed three ships and a nuclear-powered submarine in the Caribbean. Following this, the US anticipated the return of extensive military drills and air and naval exercises, which have not been carried out in the past five years.
After confirming Russia's deployment plans, the US Navy will adopt “whatever the necessary posture is to track and to monitor Russian activity".
Cuba Welcomes Russia Ahead of Military Exercise In Caribbean
Three Russian ships and a nuclear-powered submarine are scheduled to arrive in Cuba on Wednesday for naval exercises in the Caribbean Sea.
As per the Cuban Revolutionary Armed Forces, Russian missile frigate Admiral Gorshkov, the nuclear submarine Kazan, the oil tanker Pashin and the salvage tug Nikolai Chiker will arrive on June 12 and stay on cast for a week.
Despite the nature of two of the ships to carry nuclear weapons and missiles, Cuba has confirmed that none of the ships will be carrying nuclear weapons.
Despite the drills and locations drawing similarities to the 1962 Cuban Missile crisis, Russian officials have also confirmed that their naval exercises will pose no direct threat to the United States. The US also has labelled these exercises as "routine" but nonetheless, will continue to monitor their movement.
Speaking to Moscow Times, officials have stated that with these exercises, Moscow merely aims to send a warning to the West without escalating any tensions.