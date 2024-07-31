International

UN Report Says Palestinian Detainees Taken By Israeli Authorities Faced Torture, Mistreatment

Findings in the report, one of the most extensive of its kind, could be used by ICC prosecutors who are looking into crimes committed in connection with the October 7 attacks and its aftermath.

Israeli soldiers gather at the gate to the Sde Teiman military base, as people hold protests |
Israeli soldiers gather at the gate to the Sde Teiman military base, as people hold protests | Photo: AP
info_icon

The UN human rights office has issued a report Wednesday saying Palestinian detainees taken by Israeli authorities since the Oct. 7 attacks in Gaza have faced waterboarding, sleep deprivation, electric shocks and other torture and mistreatment.

The report on detention in the wake of the deadly Hamas-led militant attacks and hostage-takings in Israel says that Israel's prison service held more than 9,400 “security detainees” as of the end of June, and some have been held in secret without access to lawyers or respect for their legal rights.

Baby Born from Dead Mother in Gaza - AP
Baby Delivered From Dead Mother, 13 Killed In Israeli Airstrike On Gaza Refugee Camps | Latest

BY Outlook Web Desk

A summary of the report, based on interviews with former detainees and other sources, decries a “staggering” number of detainees — including men, women, children, journalists and human rights defenders — and said such practices raise concerns about arbitrary detention.

“The testimonies gathered by my office and other entities indicate a range of appalling acts, such as waterboarding and the release of dogs on detainees, amongst other acts, in flagrant violation of international human rights law and international humanitarian law,” said U.N. Human Rights Chief Volker Türk in a statement.

Benjamin Netanyahu Addresses US Congress - AP
Netanyahu Addresses US Congress, Ceasefire Talks Delayed: Israel-Gaza War Latest

BY Outlook Web Desk

Findings in the report, one of the most extensive of its kind, could be used by International Criminal Court prosecutors who are looking into crimes committed in connection with the Oct. 7 attacks and its aftermath, including Israel's blistering military campaign that is ongoing in Gaza.

Authors of the report said its content was shared with the Israeli government. The Associated Press has contacted the Israeli diplomatic mission for comment.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IND Vs SL, 3rd T20I: India Thrash Sri Lanka In Super Over, Win Series 3-0 - In Pics
  2. IND Vs SL, 3rd T20I Highlights: India Beat Sri Lanka In Super Over After Suryakumar Yadav Magic; Complete Series Sweep
  3. India Vs Sri Lanka: Suryakumar Yadav Joins Elite List After T20I Series Clean Sweep
  4. IND Vs SL, 3rd T20I: India Complete Sri Lanka Whitewash Following Thrilling Super Over Win - Data Debrief
  5. IND Vs SL, 3rd T20I: India Beat Sri Lanka In Super Over To Clean Sweep Series
Football News
  1. Football Transfer: Southampton Confirm Ben Brereton Diaz Arrival From Villarreal
  2. Everton: Toffees Complete The Signing Of Jake O'Brien From Lyon
  3. Football At Paris Olympics: France Set Up Tasty Quarter-Final Clash With Argentina Following New Zealand Win
  4. MLS Transfers: Alexey Miranchuk Swaps Serie A Side Atalanta For Atlanta
  5. Jack Grealish Motivated By Euro 2024 Heartbreak
Tennis News
  1. Tennis At Paris Olympics 2024: Iga Swiatek’s Quest For Roland Garros Glory Continues With Quarterfinals Berth
  2. Paris Olympics 2024: Iga Swiatek Eases To Women's Singles Quarter-Finals
  3. Men's Doubles, Paris Olympics: Carlos Alcaraz, Rafael Nadal Survive Scare To Reach Quarter-Finals - Data Debrief
  4. Angelique Kerber Equals Olympic Record As Last Dance Continues In Paris
  5. Paris Olympics 2024: Andy Murray, Dan Evans Produce Another Great Escape To Advance To Quarter-Finals - Data Debrief
Hockey News
  1. India Hockey At Paris Olympics: Harmanpreet Singh And Co Qualify For Quarter-Finals - All You Need To Know
  2. IND 2-0 IRL Hockey Highlights, Paris Olympics: India Remain Unbeaten as Harmanpreet's Two Goals And Solid Defence Overpower Ireland
  3. IND 2-0 IRL Hockey, Paris Olympics 2024: Harmanpreet's Goals Lead India To Victory - Match Report
  4. India Vs Ireland Live Streaming, Hockey Paris Olympics 2024: When And Where To Watch IND Vs IRE Pool B Match
  5. India 1-1 Argentina Highlights Hockey Paris Olympics: Harmanpreet Gives India Relief And A Point

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Wayanad Landslides LIVE: Death Toll Mounts To 158, Heavy Rains In Kerala Hinders Rescue Ops
  2. IAS Puja Khedkar Hearing: Delhi Court Reserves Order On Bail Plea
  3. 'Can't Even Pay Salaries': Delhi HC Raps Authorities For 'Freebie Culture', Mismanagement After Coaching Centre Deaths
  4. 'Self-Delusional' Govt: Sonia Gandhi's Latest Jibe At Centre With Mentions Of Budget, Paper Leaks & More
  5. Pangong Lake Bridge In Use? Satellite Images Emerge | Details
Entertainment News
  1. Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna Starrer 'Pushpa 2' Climax Scene Leaked; Fans Demand Removal Of The Viral Video
  2. Taapsee Pannu Waves Indian Flag At Paris Olympics 2024 As She Shows Support For Indian Athletes
  3. 'Deadpool And Wolverine' Box Office Collection Day 5: Marvel's Superhero Film Inches Closer To Rs 80 Crore Mark In India
  4. 'TMKOC's Gurucharan Singh And Jennifer Mistry Reunite; Fans Say 'There Will Never Be A Couple Like Roshan & Roshan'
  5. Is There A Connection Between Doctor Doom And Iron Man? | Know About Robert Downey Jr.'s Comeback In Marvel Universe
US News
  1. US Presidential Debate 2.0: Donald Trump To 'Probably' Debate Kamala Harris On Sept 10
  2. Northern Lights Expected To Be Visible Across Northern US This Week
  3. Is the Viral 'Light Yagami' Photo Of Japan Coach Writing In His Notebook Real? | Here's The Truth Behind The Death Note Meme
  4. Krispy Kreme Olympics Deal: Get Special ‘Go USA Doughnuts’ On July 31
  5. 6 Essential Tips For Solo Travellers
World News
  1. North Korea: Thousands Of Houses And Vast Farmland Flooded In Recent Rains, State Media Says
  2. Venezuela Cuts Ties Cut With 7 Countries Over Poll Rigging Allegations; 11 Dead Amid Protests
  3. Top Hamas Leader Ismail Haniyeh Killed In Iranian Capital Tehran | Who Was He
  4. Hamas Chief Ismail Haniyeh Assassinated In Tehran, Gaza's Ruling Outfit Blames Israel| Details Inside
  5. Beirut Airstrike: Israel Claims Death Of Hezbollah Commander Allegedly Behind Golan Heights Attack
Latest Stories
  1. Monsters, Masters: Artists And Their Personal Life Violations
  2. Wayanad Tragedy: Rescuers Face Horror As Dead Bodies In Sitting, Lying Positions Found Inside Homes
  3. Paris Olympics 2024, Day 5: Will India Win Any Medal Today? IND's Medal Prospects On July 31
  4. AAP Govt To Bring In New Law For Delhi Coaching Centres After Death Of 3 UPSC Aspirants
  5. 'Deadpool And Wolverine' Box Office Collection Day 5: Marvel's Superhero Film Inches Closer To Rs 80 Crore Mark In India
  6. Income Tax Return Filing Last Date Extended? Here's What The Government Said
  7. Top Hamas Leader Ismail Haniyeh Killed In Iranian Capital Tehran | Who Was He
  8. Paris Olympics Day 5 LIVE Updates: Indian Shooters In Action In Women's Trap And 50m Rifle 3 Positions Qualification Rounds