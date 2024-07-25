Netanyahu Addresses US Congress, Ceasefire Talks Delayed: Israel-Gaza War Latest

Families of Hostages disappointed: The families of the eight American hostages being held in Gaza say they're “profoundly disappointed” that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu did not guarantee in his speech to Congress that the hostages would be coming home.In a joint statement, the families said that Netanyahu on Wednesday “failed to present any new solutions or a new path forward” and “failed to commit to the hostage deal that is now on the table even though Israel's senior defence and intelligence officials have called on him to do so.”