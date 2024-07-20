International

Baby Delivered From Dead Mother, 13 Killed In Israeli Airstrike On Gaza Refugee Camps | Latest

A medical team delivered a live baby from a Palestinian woman killed in an airstrike that hit her home in Nuseirat late Thursday evening.

Baby Born from Dead Mother in Gaza
Baby Born from Dead Mother in Gaza Photo: AP
info_icon

At least 13 people have been killed in a series of Israeli airstrikes on refugee camps in central Gaza, Palestinian health officials say. The strikes, which occurred overnight into Saturday, come as efforts to secure a ceasefire in the region continue in Cairo. 

Among the dead in Nuseirat Refugee Camp and Bureij Refugee Camp were three children and one woman, according to Palestinian ambulance teams that transported the bodies to the nearby Al-Aqsa Martyrs hospital. 

Earlier, a medical team delivered a live baby from a Palestinian woman killed in an airstrike that hit her home in Nuseirat late Thursday evening.

Ola al-Kurd, 25, was killed along with six others in the blast, but was quickly rushed by emergency workers to Al-Awda Hospital in northern Gaza in the hope of saving the unborn child. Hours later, doctors told The Associated Press that a baby boy had been delivered.

The still-unnamed newborn is stable but has suffered from a shortage of oxygen and has been placed in an incubator, said Dr. Khalil Dajran on Friday.

Also Read:

Ola's “husband and a relative survived yesterday's strike, while everyone else died,” Majid al-Kurd, the deceased woman's cousin, told the AP on Saturday.

"The baby is in good health based on what doctors said,” he added.

Israel’s war on Gaza, which was sparked by Hamas' October 7 attack, has killed more than 38,900 people, according to the territory's Health Ministry. The war has created a humanitarian catastrophe in the coastal Palestinian territory, displaced most of its 2.3 million population and triggered widespread hunger.

Israel-Hamas Ceasefire Talks

On Friday, the US Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken, said a cease-fire deal between Hamas and Israel that will release Israeli hostages captive by the group in Gaza is “inside the 10-yard line”, but added "we know that anything in the last 10 yards are the hardest”.

Fruitless stop-and-start negotiations between the warring sides have been underway since November's one-week cease-fire, with both Hamas and Israel repeatedly accusing each other of scuppering the effort to reach a deal. 

Meanwhile, the United Nations' International Court of Justice in The Hague issued a non-binding opinion that Israel's presence in the occupied Palestinian territories is unlawful, saying Israel could not claim sovereignty in the territories and was impeding Palestinians’ right to self-determination.

The court called for an end to settlement construction and asked that existing settlements in the West Bank and east Jerusalem be removed.

(With AP Inputs)

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. SL Vs BAN Women's T20 Asia Cup 2024: Sri Lanka Women Beat Bangladesh By Seven Wickets - As It Happened
  2. IPL 2025 Mega Auction: BCCI To Meet Owners At July-End To Discuss Retention Policy - Report
  3. The Hundred Men's Competition 2024: Start Date, Full Schedule, Squads, Player Availability, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know
  4. SL-W Vs BAN-W, Women's T20 Asia Cup 2024 Toss Update: Bangladesh Women Bat First Against Sri Lanka
  5. IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans Vs Salem Spartans Live Streaming, TNPL 2024: When, Where To Watch ITT Vs SS Match
Football News
  1. Bhaichung Bhutia Resigning From Technical Committee As AIFF 'Bypassed' Panel In Appointing Coach
  2. Premier League 2024-25: Bournemouth Midfielder Tyler Adams To Miss Start Of Season Through Injury
  3. Erik Ten Hag Confirms Man Utd's Matthijs De Ligt Interest But Denies Pushing For Move
  4. Newcastle Sign Serbia Youth International Miodrag Pivas
  5. Football At Paris Olympics: Alexandre Lacazette Confident Of Leading France To Gold
Tennis News
  1. Swedish Open: Rafael Nadal Forced Into Survival Mode During Duje Ajdukovic Win In Bastad
  2. Rafael Nadal Confirms Swedish Open Final Spot With Another Comeback Win
  3. Swiss Open: Matteo Berrettini Sees Off Stefanos Tsitsipas To Seal Final Spot
  4. Alexander Zverev Soars Past Zhizhen Zhang To Reach Hamburg Open Semi-finals
  5. Swiss Open: Stefanos Tsitsipas Sets Up Semi-final Showdown With Matteo Berrettini
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: From Sting Victim To Hockey Squad - Striker Lalit's Tale
  2. Paris Olympics 2024: Former India Hockey Captain Manpreet Singh's Brave Story
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  5. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 'Why This Arrogance?': Amit Shah Slams Rahul Gandhi's Behaviour In Lok Sabha
  2. NEET UG Paper Leak: CBI Arrests 'Mastermind' NIT Graduate, 2 MBBS Students
  3. Breaking News July 20 Highlights: NEET Result 2024 Revised, Bangladesh Protests & More
  4. No Candidate Scores Above 682 In Revised NEET-UG Result In Haryana Centre Under Scrutiny
  5. 'Fairly Unusual, But…': Shashi Tharoor Reacts To Kerala's 'Foreign Secretary' Appointment
Entertainment News
  1. Designer Moments At The Paris Olympics 2024 You’ll Love
  2. 'Maharaj': When A Rich Historical Case Meets A Mediocre Film
  3. 'Tribhuvan Mishra CA Topper' On Netflix Review: Manav Kaul’s Desperate Attempt To Save This Weakly Implemented Series Is Evident Throughout
  4. Fawad Khan Apologises For Keeping His Indian Fans Waiting So Long For His Comeback
  5. Nick Jonas Posts Unseen Picture From The Moment He Proposed To Priyanka Chopra - Check Post Inside
US News
  1. 'Vision From God': Oklahoma Man Predicted Trump's Assassination Bid Nearly 4 Months Ago | WATCH
  2. Designer Moments At The Paris Olympics 2024 You’ll Love
  3. Paris Adds 60Kms Of New Bike Lane Network Ahead Of 2024 Olympics | Paris 2024 Olympics Full Schedule
  4. Cyber Apocalypse Or Just A Glitch? The Wild Theories Behind Friday's IT Crash
  5. 10 Worst Foods In The World
World News
  1. Israel Strikes 'Military Targets' In Yemen's Hodeidah After Drone Attack On Tel Aviv
  2. Lebanon's Hezbollah Fires Dozens Of Rockets At Israeli Kibbutz After Drone Strike Wounds Civilians
  3. 'Vision From God': Oklahoma Man Predicted Trump's Assassination Bid Nearly 4 Months Ago | WATCH
  4. Designer Moments At The Paris Olympics 2024 You’ll Love
  5. In Photos: Houthi Drone Attack In Israel's Tel Aviv
Latest Stories
  1. Harbhajan Singh Schools Pakistan Journalist For 'Silly' MS Dhoni-Mohammad Rizwan Comparison
  2. Elon Musk Congratulates PM Modi For ‘Being Most Followed World Leader’ On X
  3. Assam Will Become Muslim-majority State By 2041: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma
  4. UPSC Chairperson Manoj Soni Tenders Resignation Nearly 5 Years Before His Tenure
  5. 'Bad Newz' Box Office Collection Day 1: Vicky Kaushal-Triptii Dimri's Rom-Com Opens Steady With Rs 8.50 Crore
  6. Today World Sports News Live: Rafael Nadal Moves Into Swedish Open Final; Manolo Marquez Appointed India Football Coach
  7. Breaking News July 20 Highlights: NEET Result 2024 Revised, Bangladesh Protests & More
  8. 'Bigg Boss OTT 3's Payal Malik Hints She Wants To Part Ways From Armaan Malik: I Am Done With The Drama And Hate