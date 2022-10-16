Ukraine War: Putin Alleges 11 Russian Soldiers Killed In A ‘Terrorist Attack’ On Military Base

Tensions have been fanned once again in the eight-month long Russia-Ukraine war after two men fired at soldiers on a Russian military firing range near Ukraine on Saturday, killing 11 and wounding 15 before being slain themselves, in what is believed to be a ‘terrorist attack,’ the Russian Defense Ministry said.

The ministry’s statement revealed that the shooting took place in the Belgorod region in southwestern Russia that borders Ukraine. It said two men from an unnamed former Soviet republic fired on volunteer soldiers during target practice and were killed by return fire.

Russia's MoD reports 11 Russian troops were killed, 15 wounded at a military base in Belgorod, "volunteers who were being prepped for the military operation". Shot by "two citizens of CIS countries who opened fire at the base". A rather odd incident if MoD is to be believed — Christo Grozev (@christogrozev) October 15, 2022

Hasty mobilization of troops

The shooting comes amid a hasty mobilization ordered by President Vladimir Putin to beef up Russian forces in Ukraine — a move that triggered protests and caused hundreds of thousands to flee Russia.

Putin said Friday that over 220,000 reservists already had been called up as part of an effort to recruit 300,000. He promised the mobilization would be wrapped up in two weeks.

The mobilization was troubled from the start, with authorities issuing confusing signals about who should be called up for service in a country where almost all men under age 65 are listed as reservists.

Reservists poorly equipped

Even though the Russian leader declared that only people who had recently served in the military would be subject to the call-up, activists and rights groups reported military conscription offices rounding up people without any army experience — some of whom were also unfit for service for medical reasons.

Some of the freshly called-up reservists posted videos of themselves being forced to sleep on the floor or even outside and given rusty weapons before being sent to the front lines.

Russian media reports said some of those who were mobilized were sent to combat without receiving proper training and were quickly killed.

Authorities have acknowledged the mobilization was often poorly organized and promised to improve the situation.

(With AP inputs)