Sunday, Oct 16, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home International

Ukraine War: Putin Alleges 11 Russian Soldiers Killed In A ‘Terrorist Attack’ On Military Base

The shooting comes amid a hasty mobilization ordered by President Vladimir Putin to beef up Russian forces in Ukraine.

Listen to the story

Russia-Ukraine war
Russia-Ukraine war Source: Associated Press

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 16 Oct 2022 11:16 am

Tensions have been fanned once again in the eight-month long Russia-Ukraine war after two men fired at soldiers on a Russian military firing range near Ukraine on Saturday, killing 11 and wounding 15 before being slain themselves, in what is believed to be a ‘terrorist attack,’ the Russian Defense Ministry said. 

The ministry’s statement revealed that the shooting took place in the Belgorod region in southwestern Russia that borders Ukraine. It said two men from an unnamed former Soviet republic fired on volunteer soldiers during target practice and were killed by return fire.

Hasty mobilization of troops

The shooting comes amid a hasty mobilization ordered by President Vladimir Putin to beef up Russian forces in Ukraine — a move that triggered protests and caused hundreds of thousands to flee Russia.

Putin said Friday that over 220,000 reservists already had been called up as part of an effort to recruit 300,000. He promised the mobilization would be wrapped up in two weeks.

The mobilization was troubled from the start, with authorities issuing confusing signals about who should be called up for service in a country where almost all men under age 65 are listed as reservists.

Reservists poorly equipped

Even though the Russian leader declared that only people who had recently served in the military would be subject to the call-up, activists and rights groups reported military conscription offices rounding up people without any army experience — some of whom were also unfit for service for medical reasons.

Some of the freshly called-up reservists posted videos of themselves being forced to sleep on the floor or even outside and given rusty weapons before being sent to the front lines.

Russian media reports said some of those who were mobilized were sent to combat without receiving proper training and were quickly killed.

Related stories

Russian President Putin Hails India And China As ‘Close Allies and Partners’ For Their Stance On The Ukraine War

India Concerned Over Ukraine War Escalation

Ukraine War: Ukrainian Counter-Offensive Forces Russian Military To Retreat In Eastern Ukraine

Authorities have acknowledged the mobilization was often poorly organized and promised to improve the situation.

(With AP inputs)

Tags

International Russia-Ukraine Tensions Russia-Ukraine War Ukraine War War Crimes Soldiers Russian Troops Dead Mobilization By Russia
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Prateik Chaudhary On World Mental Health Day: Physical Health Is Very Important To Have Sound Mental Health

Prateik Chaudhary On World Mental Health Day: Physical Health Is Very Important To Have Sound Mental Health

‘XXX’ to Nudity Clause: Here's Why Ekta Kapoor Is Controversy's Favourite Child

‘XXX’ to Nudity Clause: Here's Why Ekta Kapoor Is Controversy's Favourite Child