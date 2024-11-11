Ukraine War: Donald Trump Dials Putin, Urges Russia To Not Escalate War

A week after winning the US presidential elections, Donald Trump has already started to carry out his duties. The President-elect called Russian President Vladimir Putin and urged him to not escalate the war in Ukraine.
According to a report by The Washington Post, Trump made the call from his official residence of Mar-A-Lago in Florida on Thursday, days after his victory in the presidential polls against Democratic candidates and Vice President Kamala Harris.
Washington Post has citied several sources familiar with the matter, who confirmed that the call happened, on the condition of anonymity. However, Trump's representatives are yet to give an official statement.
As per the report, Trump reminded Putin of the US' "sizeable military presence in Europe" and urged Putin to not escalate the war further.
The Russia government continuous to give a cautious response to Trump's advancements, but the overall atmosphere remains positive. As per Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, the signals from the US and Trump are "positive..At least he is talking about peace, not confrontation."
Since the Ukraine war broke out in 2022, Trump has cast doubt on the US multi-billion dollar support towards Kyiv. Throughout his election campaign for the White House, the former president has stated he would work towards bringing the war in Ukraine to an end.
Ahead of Trump's inauguration on January 20, 2025, the Biden administration has vowed to send as much aid to Ukraine as possible, including the remaining six billion dollar funding.
As per National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, the Biden administration aims "to put Ukraine in the strongest possible position on the battlefield so that it is ultimately in the strongest possible position at the negotiating table."