Russia-Ukraine War: Moscow Suffers Massive Drone Attack; Kyiv May Cede Territory

According to U.K. defence staff, Tony Radakin, ordinary Russians were paying “an extraordinary price" for the war, even as a grueling, monthslong Russian offensive in Ukraine's industrial east continues to eke out gains.

“There is no doubt that Russia is making tactical, territorial gains and that is putting pressure on Ukraine,” he said. But he said the losses were for “tiny increments of land,” and that Moscow's mounting defense and security spending was putting an increasing strain on the country.