Saturday, Jun 11, 2022
Ukraine, UK Accuses Russia Of Using Deadly Weapons In War

Russia is likely using the 5.5-tonne anti-ship missiles because it is running short of more precise modern missiles, the British ministry said.

Russia-Ukraine war continues. (File photo-Representational Image) AP

Updated: 11 Jun 2022 6:24 pm

Ukrainian and British officials warned Saturday that Russian forces are relying on weapons able to cause mass casualties as they try to make headway in capturing eastern Ukraine and fierce, prolonged fighting depletes resources on both sides.

Russian bombers have likely been launching heavy 1960s-era anti-ship missiles in Ukraine, the U.K. Defense Ministry said. 

The Kh-22 missiles were primarily designed to destroy aircraft carriers using a nuclear warhead. 

When used in ground attacks with conventional warheads, they “are highly inaccurate and therefore can cause severe collateral damage and casualties,” the ministry said.

Both sides have expended large amounts of weaponry in what has become a grinding war of attrition for the eastern region of coal mines and factories known as the Donbas, placing huge strains on their resources and stockpiles.

Russia is likely using the 5.5-tonne anti-ship missiles because it is running short of more precise modern missiles, the British ministry said. It gave no details of where exactly such missiles are thought to have been deployed.

As Russia also sought to consolidate it's hold over territory seized so far in the 108-day war, U.S. Defense Secretary said Moscow's invasion of Ukraine “is what happens when oppressors trample the rules that protect us all.”

“It's what happens when big powers decide that their imperial appetites matter more than the rights of their peaceful neighbours,” Austin said during a visit to Asia. 

“And it's a preview of a possible world of chaos and turmoil that none of us would want to live in.”


 

Ukraine Russia Weapons War Ukraine War Russia-Ukraine War UK Kh-22 Missiles Nuclear US
