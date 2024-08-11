UK Riots: King Charles Hails Unity Against Racism; Over 700 Arrests Made Amid Far-Right Riots

Days after the massive far-right riots led to the worst public unrest the UK has seen in 13 years, King Charles III has called for "unity and community spirit" to denounce the recent anti-immigrant and racist aggression in the country.
As per a statement released by Buckingham Palace, the British monarch "gave his heartfelt thanks to the police and emergency services for all they are doing to restore peace in those areas that have been affected by violent disorder."
King Charles' statement comes days after the far-right fueled riots erupted due to the killing of three young girls in Southport. The riots led to widespread destruction and targeting of minorities across Britain.
In response to the riots, anti-racism protestors took to the streets in large numbers to denounce the far-right and their "hateful approach" of targeting immigrants.
Taking the anti-racism protests, King Charles hailed the efforts and "community spirit and compassion" to counter the "aggression and criminality" on display due to the riots.
During the Southport riots, rioters targeted mosques and hotels which provided shelter to asylum seekers and immigrants in the UK. Along with this, police vehicles were also attacked.
The anti-racism protests in the past few days have remained largely peaceful.
King Charles Dials PM Starmer
As per the palace spokesperson, the King also spoke with PM Keir Starmer and the police chiefs for updates on the situation.
The King also spoke with Chief Constable Gavin Stephens, chair of the National Police Chiefs Council and to UK Gold Commander Ben Harrington, Chief Constable of Essex and thanked the police for their efforts and getting an update on the protests.
Over 700 Arrests Made In Far-Right Riots
Prime Minister Keir Starmer has shared that over 700 arrests have been made in relation to the far-right riots in the country. Arrests have been made in cases of rioting as well as online behaviour.
With more unrest expected, the newly elected Prime Minister has urged all police officials and first responders to "maintain high alert."
"We have to remain in a high alert mode going into this weekend to ensure that all our communities are safe," the PM added further.