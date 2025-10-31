King Charles III Strips Prince Andrew Of Royal Titles And Residence

The move follows renewed scrutiny of Prince Andrew’s association with the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Prince Andrew
Prince Andrew Photo: FIle photo
Summary
Summary of this article

  • King Charles III has removed all titles, honours, and privileges from his brother, who will now be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor.

  • Andrew’s lease at his Windsor residence has been terminated, and he will move to privately funded accommodation.

  • The move comes amid ongoing fallout from Andrew’s links to Jeffrey Epstein, signalling King Charles’s intent to protect the monarchy’s credibility.

King Charles III has formally stripped his younger brother, Prince Andrew, of all royal titles, honours, and privileges, marking one of the most decisive disciplinary actions within the British monarchy in decades.

In an official statement released by Buckingham Palace, the King said that Andrew “will now be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor” and confirmed that his lease of the Royal Lodge — his longtime residence on the Windsor Estate — has been terminated. The statement added that the Duke’s relocation to private accommodation will take place “in due course.”

“The decision was deemed necessary, notwithstanding the fact that he continues to deny the allegations against him,” the Palace said, adding that Their Majesties “extend their sympathies to victims and survivors of all forms of abuse.”

The move follows renewed scrutiny of Prince Andrew’s association with the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Though Andrew has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing, the fallout from his ties to Epstein has led to the loss of his military affiliations, royal patronages, and now, his formal royal status.

Palace officials said Andrew’s future living arrangements will be privately financed and that he will no longer undertake any public engagements on behalf of the Crown.

Royal observers view the King’s decision as a watershed moment — a public attempt to draw a clear boundary between the monarchy and the controversies surrounding the disgraced prince. It also signals, they say, King Charles’s determination to protect the institution’s credibility and modernise its image amid growing public scrutiny.

With this announcement, Andrew ceases to hold any formal position within the royal family, ending a chapter of royal life that had already been overshadowed by scandal and retreat from public view.

