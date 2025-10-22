Prince Andrew Abandons All Royal Titles

According to CNN, in a statement released through the palace, the 65-year-old prince cited the "continued accusations" against him as a distraction from the monarchy's work, emphasizing his denial of all wrongdoing. The move relinquishes not only the Duke of York title—conferred by Queen Elizabeth II in 1986—but also his roles as Earl of Inverness, Baron Killyleagh, Knight Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order (GCVO), and Royal Knight Companion of the Order of the Garter. His HRH (His Royal Highness) style, already dormant since 2022, remains unused, leaving "Prince Andrew" as his sole, birthright designation that cannot be revoked without parliamentary action.