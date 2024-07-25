UK: Police Officer Filmed Kicking, Stomping On Man's Head At Manchester Airport

A British police officer was caught on camera while brutally kicking and stomping on a man's head at the Manchester Airport on Tuesday night, prompting massive backlash on social media and otherwise.
In one of the videos, the uniformed male officer is seen holding a Taser over a man lying face down, before he strikes him and stomps on his head as other officers tell the onlookers to stay back.
Another officer is seen bringing down one other man to the ground, holding him by his neck. Those accompanying the two men were visibly distressed in the situation. Both men appeared to be handcuffed by the police officers and taken into custody.
Then, in another video, a man recording the police was confronted by some officers. And as he didn't stop, one of the officers pepper-sprayed him in the face and took him down by the neck. He wrestled the man down to the ground.
The Great Manchester Police also confirmed the incident that unfolded at the Manchester airport.
A GMP spokesman, however, said that the incident took place after the firearms officers were called to the airport for a reported altercation between some people in the public at about 20:25 BST on Tuesday.
Three officers were "punched to the ground in a violent assault" when they tried to arrest one of the suspects, the spokesman was cited as saying by BBC.
"As the attending officers were firearms officers, there was a clear risk during this assault of their firearms being taken from them," he added.
Reportedly, the three officers were taken to the hospital for treatment while one female officer was suffering from a broken nose.
In this incident, police arrested two persons on suspicion of assault, assault on an emergency worker and obstructing police, while two others were also arrested on suspicion of fight and assault on an emergency worker.
However, the viral video and the incident drew massive flak from the people, with several hundred protesting outside the police station in Rochdale in Greater Manchester.
The protest over not settling for "police brutality" anymore.
"A protest held last night outside Rochdale Police Station about our response at Manchester Airport has concluded safely, without incident," Assistant Chief Constable Wasim Chaudhry was quoted as saying by BBC.
Notably, one male officer has been removed from operational duties in view of the incident and the GMP had referred itself to the Independent Office of Police Conduct (IOPC) over the events.
ACC Chaudhry said that the GMP is aware of the incident's film from the Manchester Airport and termed it to be "truly shocking".
"The use of such force in an arrest is an unusual occurrence and one that we understand creates alarm," he added. The IOPC reportedly said that it would assess GMP's referral and decide what further actions is needed.
Andy Burham, the Mayor of Greater Manchester, described the video to be "disturbing", saying that he recognised the widespread the concern it had caused among people.
Burham said he had raised his concerns with the GMP's deputy chief constable.
Meanwhile, the president of the National Black Police Association, Andy George, said that the video was "difficult to watch". Posting on X, he said, "Whilst policing is a really difficult job, we are trained to a higher standard and held to a higher standard."
Dame Diana Johnson, Home Office Minister, also took to X to address the incident and said, "I am aware of disturbing footage from an incident at Manchester Airport this afternoon and understand the public concern it has prompted. I have asked for a full update from Greater Manchester Police."
APPC Chaudhry also said that the police spent the previous evening listening to community feedback, adding that they will "continue to engage with communities and elected members to maintain strong partnership links and understand local views".