In a move towards sustainability, the United Arab Emirates has announced a new 10-year 'Blue Residency Visa' programme. Under this programme, individuals who have made 'exceptional efforts and contributions to protecting the environment whether marine or land' will be granted a 10-year residents visa.
Taking to social media platform X (formerly Twitter), UAE Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid announced the visa programme.
"The year 2024 will be the year of sustainability. Today we approved the “Blue Residency” which is a long-term residency for a period of 10 years that will be granted to individuals with exceptional contributions and efforts in the field of protecting the environment, whether marine or land or the quality of the air environment, sustainability and its modern technologies, the circular economy, or other fields," stated the UAE PM.
The prime minister added that the UAE's economy is now linked to sustainability of "our environment and our national directions in this area are clear and consistent".
UAE's Blue Residency Visa | All You Need To Know
Candidates who wish to apply for this visa programme can submit their applications through the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs, and Port Security.
As per local daily Khaleej Times, relevant authorities will also be able to nominate people for the residency programme.
Individuals who have shown "remarkable commitment and impact across various environmental domains, including marine life, land-based ecosystems, air quality, sustainability technologies, the circular economy, and more" will be allowed to apply for the visa.
This visa has been introduced as part of the UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan's directive to extend the 2023 Year of Sustainability within and beyond the UAE.
By recognizing efforts towards environmental conservation and sustainability, Abu Dhabi aims to create and strengthen its path to a more eco-friendly future.