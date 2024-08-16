Magnitude 6.1 Earthquake Jolts Taiwan, Second Large Quake To Hit Island In A Day

A Magnitude 6.1 earthquake struck 30 km off Taiwan's eastern city of Hualien on Friday, the island's weather administration said, with no immediate reports of damage.
It is the second large earthquake to hit the island in less than a day.
According to US Geological Survey (USGS) data, the Magnitude 6.1 earthquake struck 30 km southeast of Hualien city of Taiwan, at a depth of 14 kilometres.
A 5.4 magnitude earthquake hit northeastern Taiwan on Thursday, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said. While the tremor shaking buildings in Taipei, no major damages were reported.
Taiwan's Central Weather Administration (CWA) put the magnitude at 5.7 of the Thursday quake, which hit just after 5 pm (0900 GMT), .
According to the USGS, it hit at a shallow depth of 11 kilometres (7 miles) in the sea about 44 kilometres (27 miles) southeast of Yilan county.
A massive earthquake of over Magnitude 7 hit Taiwan in April this year, killing nine people, damaging buildings, creating a tsunami and disrupting train service. The earthquake in Taiwan on April 3 was the strongest the country has seen in the last 25 years.
Hualien County was the epicenter of the earthquake that struck around 8 am.
Taiwan's worst earthquake in recent years struck on September 21, 1999 with a magnitude of 7.7, causing 2,400 deaths, injuring around 1,00,000 and destroying thousands of buildings.
The April 3 earthquake was caught on multiple videos that showed scary scenes that the strong jolts led to. Several multi-storey buildings were damaged or were dangerously tilted and on the verge of collapse in parts of Taiwan after the earthquake.